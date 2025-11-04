Sumitomo Bakelite Reports Steady Growth in First Half of 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4203) ) just unveiled an update.

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated business results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showing a modest year-over-year increase in revenue and profits. The company maintained stable financial forecasts and dividend plans, reflecting a steady operational performance and a commitment to shareholder returns, despite the challenging market conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4203) stock is a Hold with a Yen5496.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:4203 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, primarily focusing on the production of high-performance plastics and composite materials. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative solutions in the fields of electronics, automotive, and healthcare, aiming to enhance its market presence through sustainable and advanced material technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 293,765

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen450.6B

For a thorough assessment of 4203 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue