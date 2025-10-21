Sucro Limited to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Sucro Limited ( (TSE:SUGR) ) is now available.

Sucro Limited announced it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on November 20, 2025, followed by a conference call hosted by its CEO and CFO to discuss the company’s performance. This announcement underscores Sucro’s commitment to transparency and provides stakeholders with insights into its financial health, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

Sucro Limited is a growth-oriented sugar company operating throughout the Americas, primarily focusing on the North American sugar market. The company manages a highly integrated sugar supply chain, sourcing raw and refined sugar from Latin America and its own refineries, delivering to customers in North America and the Caribbean. Since its inception in 2014, Sucro has expanded its network with two cane sugar refineries and additional facilities under development in Ontario and Illinois.

Average Trading Volume: 1,141

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$154.8M

