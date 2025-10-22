Styland Holdings to Review Interim Results and Dividend Proposal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Styland Holdings Limited ( (HK:0211) ) has shared an announcement.

Styland Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 21, 2025, to consider and approve the interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, and to discuss the potential recommendation of an interim dividend. This meeting could impact the company’s financial outlook and provide insights into its performance, which may influence stakeholder decisions and market perceptions.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0211) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target.

More about Styland Holdings Limited

Styland Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company operates in various sectors, focusing on providing financial services and investment opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 247,371

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$197.9M

