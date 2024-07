STV Group plc (GB:STVG) has released an update.

STV Group plc has announced it will release its half-year financial results on September 3, 2024, with a presentation for analysts to follow via video conference. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Angela Wilson for attendance details. The company has provided contact information for further inquiries, directed to its Head of Communications.

For further insights into GB:STVG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.