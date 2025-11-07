Sturm, Ruger & Co. Reports Q3 2025 Earnings

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( (RGR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. presented to its investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is a leading American manufacturer of firearms, specializing in producing rugged and reliable products for the commercial sporting market under the Ruger, Marlin, and Glenfield brands. The company is known for its commitment to quality and innovation, offering a wide range of firearms for responsible citizens.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. reported net sales of $126.8 million with diluted earnings of $0.10 per share. Despite a challenging macro environment, the company managed to generate $12.9 million in cash from operations and returned $12.5 million to shareholders. A quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share was also declared.

Key financial metrics revealed a pretax loss of $2.1 million, primarily due to acquisition and operating costs at the new Hebron, KY facility, increased material and technology costs, and higher sales promotional expenses. The company adjusted its annual effective income tax rate, resulting in a $3.0 million increase to its income tax benefit, which positively impacted net income. New product sales contributed significantly, accounting for $40.6 million or 33.7% of firearm sales in the quarter.

Despite the losses, Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. made strategic moves to strengthen its foundation, including product line rationalization and organizational realignment. The company also invested $27.6 million in capital expenditures for new product introductions and infrastructure improvements. The management remains optimistic about future growth, focusing on expanding popular product lines and improving profitability.

Looking forward, Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. aims to build on its recent progress by launching new products and expanding existing ones. The company is poised to enhance its market position through strategic investments and operational improvements, positioning itself for long-term success in a competitive industry.

