Strix Group PLC Announces Share Issue and New Options

Strix Group PLC has issued over 200,000 new shares from the exercise of options under its Long Term Incentive Plan, which did not include directors, and expects these shares to be traded on AIM from April 26, 2024. Additionally, the company granted nearly 2 million new options to directors and key employees, subject to performance conditions, raising the total number of options to 2.4% of its issued share capital. These moves are part of Strix’s ongoing efforts to incentivize performance and align the interests of its employees with those of its shareholders.

