Strides Pharma Schedules Earnings Call for Q2 2025 Results

Strides Pharma Science Ltd ( (IN:STAR) ) has shared an announcement.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd announced that it will hold an earnings call on October 31, 2025, to discuss its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. This call is aimed at providing analysts and investors with insights into the company’s financial performance, which could impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Strides Pharma Science Ltd

Strides Pharma Science Ltd is a pharmaceutical company based in India, focusing on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of pharmaceutical products. The company is known for its expertise in the production of generic drugs and has a significant presence in both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 19,406

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 74.42B INR

