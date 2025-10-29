Stride, Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2026 Financial Growth

Stride, Inc. ( (LRN) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Stride, Inc. presented to its investors.

Stride, Inc. is a leading technology-based education company that offers innovative learning solutions across primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings, serving learners in all 50 states and over 100 countries. In its first quarter of fiscal year 2026, Stride, Inc. reported robust financial results driven by strong demand, with revenue reaching $620.9 million, marking a 12.7% increase compared to the previous year. The company also saw significant improvements in income from operations and net income, which rose by 45.7% and 68.3%, respectively.

Stride, Inc.’s key financial metrics for the quarter included a diluted net income per share of $1.40, up from $0.94, and an adjusted earnings per share of $1.52, compared to $1.09 in the same period last year. The company also reported an adjusted EBITDA of $108.4 million, reflecting a 29.2% increase. The growth was supported by a rise in enrollments, particularly in Career Learning, which saw a 20% increase in enrollments.

The company’s revenue per enrollment increased by 3.7%, with notable growth in General Education revenue per enrollment, which rose by 6.0%. Despite a decrease in cash and cash equivalents to $518.4 million from $782.5 million at the end of June 2025, Stride, Inc. continues to invest in capital expenditures, which increased to $21.7 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead, Stride, Inc. forecasts revenue for the full fiscal year 2026 to be between $2.480 billion and $2.555 billion, with capital expenditures ranging from $70 million to $80 million. The company remains optimistic about its growth prospects, with an expected adjusted operating income between $475 million and $500 million for the fiscal year.

