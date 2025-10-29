Streamex Secures $100M Through Convertible Debentures

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Streamex ( (STEX) ) has provided an announcement.

Streamex Corp. has amended its Secured Convertible Debenture Purchase Agreement with Yorkville, a Cayman Islands exempt limited company, to secure up to $100 million through convertible debentures. The recent amendment on October 28, 2025, mandates that $25.1 million be allocated for purchasing Allocated Vaulted Gold Bullion, with strict compliance required under a Guaranty and Security Agreement. The agreement involves a first priority security interest in the company’s assets and includes conditions such as Nasdaq approval. The first convertible debenture, valued at $25 million, will mature in 24 months with a 4% interest rate, increasing to 18% upon default.

The most recent analyst rating on (STEX) stock is a Buy with a $10.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on STEX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, STEX is a Underperform.

More about Streamex

Average Trading Volume: 1,156,061

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $166.8M

