Strategic Minerals Reports Q2 Sales Impacted by Wildfires, Maintains Positive Outlook

Strategic Minerals ( (GB:SML) ) has provided an update.

Strategic Minerals reported a 40% decrease in Q2 2025 sales volumes at its Cobre magnetite operation due to a 10-day shutdown caused by wildfires. Despite this, the company remains optimistic about recovering the shortfall and achieving a strong annual performance. The cash balance increased significantly to US$1.59m, indicating financial resilience. The company continues to focus on its Redmoor project in Cornwall, which is expected to bolster its revenue stream.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SML is a Outperform.

Strategic Minerals earns a solid score driven by its strong financial recovery and promising corporate events indicating future growth potential. The attractive valuation supports a positive outlook, though technical indicators remain neutral.

Strategic Minerals plc is an international mineral exploration and production company, actively developing strategic projects in the UK, United States, and Australia. The company is involved in the production of magnetite from the Cobre project in New Mexico and is focusing its exploration efforts on the Redmoor Tungsten-Tin-Copper Project in Cornwall, UK.

Average Trading Volume: 7,378,041

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £7.52M

