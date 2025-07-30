Strategic Elements Ltd Advances Key Innovations in Energy and Mining Technologies

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Strategic Elements Ltd ( (AU:SOR) ) has shared an announcement.

Strategic Elements Ltd reported significant progress in its ventures during the June quarter of 2025. Australian Advanced Materials Pty Ltd achieved a key milestone by commencing commercial facility trials for its Energy Ink™ technology, aiming for global collaboration and integration into functional devices. Stealth Technologies Pty Ltd advanced its AxV Platform through field demonstrations and scheduled a second underground trial to validate its system in real-world conditions. The company maintains a strong financial position with $4.21M in cash and no debt, while expanding its opportunity pipeline through early-stage engagements with Australian institutions.

Strategic Elements Ltd operates as a Venture Builder, focusing on sourcing and combining teams of scientists and innovators to develop high-potential Australian innovations. The company primarily funds the initial stages of development and seeks strategic partners or major investors for scaling up. Its ventures include Australian Advanced Materials Pty Ltd, which is developing Energy Ink™, a moisture-powered energy technology, and Stealth Technologies Pty Ltd, which is developing the AxV Platform for underground mining.

