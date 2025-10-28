Strategem Capital Faces Listing Requirement Challenge

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Strategem Capital ( (TSE:SGE) ) has issued an update.

Strategem Capital Corporation, a company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, has been notified of a deficiency in its Continued Listing Requirements due to having fewer than 150 public shareholders holding at least one Board lot of shares each. The company has 90 days to rectify this issue, with the deadline being January 23, 2025. Failure to comply may result in a halt in trading of its shares. Strategem plans to release its third-quarter results on November 19, 2025, followed by its Annual General Meeting on November 20, 2025.

More about Strategem Capital

Average Trading Volume: 17,081

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$2.73M

Learn more about SGE stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue