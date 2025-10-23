Stove Kraft Targets 500 Exclusive Stores by 2027

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Stove Kraft Ltd. ( (IN:STOVEKRAFT) ).

Stove Kraft Limited has announced an ambitious plan to expand its retail footprint by targeting 500 exclusive stores by April 2027, having already surpassed the milestone of 300 standalone Pigeon business outlets. This expansion aims to enhance the company’s market presence across Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities, with a particular focus on North and West India. The company is actively seeking franchise partners to support this growth, offering a franchise model that includes a rent-sharing arrangement and comprehensive support for franchisees.

More about Stove Kraft Ltd.

Stove Kraft Limited is a leading company in the kitchen and home appliances industry in India, known for its popular brands such as Pigeon, Gilma, and BLACK+DECKER. The company focuses on providing quality products to households across India, with a strong presence in metro cities and smaller towns.

Average Trading Volume: 11,387

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 23.24B INR

See more data about STOVEKRAFT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue