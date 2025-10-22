Storebrand ASA Board Member Increases Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Storebrand ASA ( (GB:0NO0) ) is now available.

Board member Janne Flessum of Storebrand ASA has purchased 650 shares at NOK 157 each, now owning a total of 650 shares. This transaction highlights ongoing insider confidence in the company’s market position and potential growth, reflecting positively on Storebrand’s commitment to sustainable financial solutions.

Storebrand is a Nordic financial group headquartered in Lysaker, Norway, focusing on providing increased security and financial wellness for individuals and companies. The company offers sustainable financial solutions and encourages customers to make sound economic decisions for the future. Storebrand serves approximately 55,000 corporate customers and 2.2 million individual customers, managing assets worth NOK 1,561 billion. It is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 587,651

Current Market Cap: NOK66.52B

