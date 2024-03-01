StoneX Group’s $550M Secured Notes Offering and Investor Safeguards

StoneX Group (SNEX) has shared an announcement.

StoneX Group Inc. successfully raised $550 million through the sale of 7.875% Senior Secured Notes, maturing in 2031. These notes are backed by the company’s assets and come with a semiannual interest payment scheme. Investors are given the option for early redemption, and in certain situations, such as a change of control, they can demand the company to repurchase the notes. Alongside these financial instruments, StoneX has set forth covenants restricting various financial actions to protect investors, with detailed terms outlined in the Indenture. The offering was targeted at qualified institutional buyers and international investors, aligning with specific securities regulations.

