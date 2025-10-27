Stoke Therapeutics Advances Phase 3 Study for Dravet Syndrome Treatment

Stoke Therapeutics ((STOK)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: The EMPEROR study is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled, parallel group, Phase 3 clinical trial conducted by Stoke Therapeutics. It aims to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of zorevunersen (STK-001) in patients with Dravet Syndrome, a severe form of epilepsy. This study is significant as it could lead to a new treatment option for this challenging condition.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests zorevunersen, an experimental drug administered intrathecally, designed to treat Dravet Syndrome. Patients receive the drug on a specific schedule, with a sham comparator group undergoing a similar procedure without the drug.

Study Design: This Phase 3 trial uses a randomized, parallel assignment model with quadruple masking to ensure unbiased results. The primary purpose is treatment, focusing on the drug’s effectiveness and safety compared to a sham procedure.

Study Timeline: The study began on March 6, 2025, and the latest update was submitted on October 6, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and ongoing recruitment status.

Market Implications: The progress of the EMPEROR study could significantly impact Stoke Therapeutics’ stock performance, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and market positioning. The study’s outcome could also influence the competitive landscape in the epilepsy treatment market.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

