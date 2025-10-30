Stingray Expands U.S. Presence with DMI Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Stingray Digit SV ( ($TSE:RAY.A) ).

Stingray has acquired DMI, a leader in music branding and in-store audio advertising, expanding its U.S. retail media network by 8,500 locations to a total of 33,500. This acquisition strengthens Stingray’s position as a dominant force in the U.S. in-store audio advertising market, particularly in the pharmacy sector, by incorporating DMI’s prestigious client portfolio and expertise. The move not only enhances Stingray’s service offerings but also solidifies its leadership in the pharmacy audio advertising space, offering unparalleled reach and value to its clients.

The most recent analyst rating on ($TSE:RAY.A) stock is a Buy with a C$14.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Stingray Digit SV stock, see the TSE:RAY.A Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:RAY.A Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:RAY.A is a Outperform.

Stingray Digit SV’s strong financial performance and bullish technical indicators are the primary drivers of its score. The company’s effective cash flow management and profitability margins are notable strengths, though high leverage poses a risk. The stock’s valuation is reasonable, providing a balanced investment opportunity.

More about Stingray Digit SV

Stingray is a global leader in music, media, and technology, offering services in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. It provides a wide range of music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, and more. Stingray Business offers commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights, while Stingray Advertising operates North America’s largest retail audio advertising network.

Average Trading Volume: 34,724

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$776M

