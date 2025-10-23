Stillfront Group Initiates Share Repurchase Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Stillfront Group AB ( (SE:SF) ) has shared an announcement.

Stillfront Group AB’s Board of Directors has decided to acquire its own shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, as authorized by the Annual General Meeting. This repurchase program, managed by DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB, aims to facilitate payment using Stillfront’s shares for certain acquisition-related earn-out payments, with a total acquisition limit of SEK 210 million.

Stillfront is a global games company that develops digital games played by approximately 40 million people monthly. The company offers a diversified portfolio of games, including well-established franchises like Big Farm, Jawaker, and Supremacy, as well as smaller niche games across various genres. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Stillfront operates with development teams worldwide, focusing on markets in the US, Japan, MENA, Germany, and the UK. Its shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

