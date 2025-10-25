Stewart Information Services Reports Robust Earnings Growth

Stewart Information Services ((STC)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Stewart Information Services Shines Amidst Market Challenges

The recent earnings call for Stewart Information Services painted a picture of robust growth and strategic success. Despite the challenges posed by a volatile residential real estate market, the company reported significant revenue and earnings growth, alongside an expansion in agency and international operations. The positive sentiment was further bolstered by an increase in dividends and recognition as a top workplace, indicating a strong performance and a promising outlook.

Strong Revenue and Earnings Growth

The company reported an impressive 19% increase in total revenues and a 40% rise in adjusted earnings per share compared to the previous year. This substantial growth underscores Stewart Information Services’ ability to navigate market challenges effectively and deliver strong financial results.

Agency Services Growth

Agency Services emerged as a key growth driver, with revenues climbing by 28% year-over-year in the third quarter. This growth was particularly notable in target states such as Florida, Texas, and New York, highlighting the company’s strategic focus on expanding its footprint in lucrative markets.

International Operations Expansion

International operations also contributed to the company’s success, with a 21% increase in revenue. This growth was fueled by a 12% rise in noncommercial activities and significant large commercial transactions, demonstrating the company’s expanding global reach.

Dividend Increase

In a move that will please shareholders, Stewart Information Services announced an increase in its annual dividend from $2 per share to $2.10 per share. This marks the fifth consecutive year of dividend growth, reflecting the company’s commitment to returning value to its investors.

Recognition as a Top Workplace

The company’s strong performance and positive work culture were recognized by USA Today and Forbes, which listed Stewart Information Services as one of America’s Best Employers for company culture and for Women in 2025. This recognition underscores the company’s commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive work environment.

Challenges in Residential Real Estate Market

Despite the company’s successes, the residential real estate market remains challenging, hovering around 15-year lows. This environment poses ongoing challenges for Stewart Information Services, impacting its operations and strategic initiatives.

High Competition and Market Volatility

The company continues to face intense competition and market volatility in the housing sector. These factors present hurdles that Stewart Information Services must navigate to maintain its growth trajectory.

Office Market Weakness

The office asset class has shown little growth, indicating a weakness in this segment of the business. This lack of significant progress suggests that the company may need to reassess its strategies in this area.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Stewart Information Services remains optimistic about its growth prospects. The company reported a 19% increase in total revenues and a 40% growth in adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2025. Strategic growth across various business units, including an 8% rise in direct operations and a 17% increase in domestic commercial revenues, highlights the company’s resilience. The decision to increase the annual dividend further reflects confidence in its future performance.

In conclusion, Stewart Information Services has demonstrated strong financial performance and strategic growth amidst a challenging market environment. The positive sentiment from the earnings call, coupled with the company’s achievements and forward-looking guidance, suggests a promising future. Investors and stakeholders can take confidence in the company’s ability to navigate market challenges and deliver value.

