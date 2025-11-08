Stevanato Group’s Earnings Call Highlights Robust Growth

Stevanato Group Spa ((STVN)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The latest earnings call from Stevanato Group Spa conveyed a positive sentiment overall, with strong revenue growth and margin expansion being the highlights. The company has shown resilience through strategic investments and a commendable ESG performance, although it faces challenges in its Engineering segment and foreign currency impacts.

Record Revenue Growth

Stevanato Group reported a 9% year-over-year increase in third-quarter revenue, largely driven by a 14% surge in the Biologics Drug Solutions (BDS) segment. This growth was primarily fueled by heightened demand in the core drug containment business, showcasing the company’s robust market position.

Strong Performance in High-Value Solutions

The company’s high-value solutions segment experienced a remarkable 47% growth, contributing to 49% of the total company revenue. This was driven by the increasing demand for Nexa syringes and EZ-fill vials, underscoring the company’s strategic focus on high-value offerings.

Margin Expansion

Stevanato Group achieved a significant margin expansion, with the consolidated gross profit margin increasing by 240 basis points to 29.2%. Additionally, the adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 280 basis points to 25.7%, reflecting the company’s operational efficiency and cost management.

Successful Capital Investments

The company made notable progress in its capacity expansion efforts at the Fishers and Latina sites. These investments are set to support future growth, aligning with the company’s long-term strategic goals.

EcoVadis Silver Medal

Stevanato Group was awarded the EcoVadis silver medal, placing it in the top 15% of companies assessed globally. This accolade recognizes the company’s strong performance in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

Decline in Engineering Segment

The Engineering segment faced a 19% decline in revenue, with its gross profit margin dropping to 10.4%. This was attributed to lower revenue and a higher proportion of complex legacy projects, highlighting a key area of concern for the company.

Headwinds from Foreign Currency

Foreign currency translation posed a challenge, impacting revenue growth by approximately $15 million to $16 million. This external factor remains a significant headwind for the company.

Delayed Recovery in Engineering Segment

The Engineering segment continues to struggle with converting pipeline opportunities into new orders, resulting in financial performance that remains below expectations. This delayed recovery is a critical area for future focus.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Despite the challenges, Stevanato Group maintained its fiscal 2025 guidance, expecting revenue between $1.16 billion and $1.19 billion. The company anticipates adjusted EBITDA between $288.5 million and $301.8 million, and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.50 to $0.54. The ongoing capacity expansion, particularly in the Fishers and Latina facilities, is expected to bolster future growth and meet rising demand for drug containment products.

In summary, Stevanato Group’s earnings call reflected a positive outlook with strong revenue growth and margin expansion. While challenges persist in the Engineering segment and from foreign currency impacts, the company’s strategic investments and ESG performance are commendable. The forward-looking guidance remains optimistic, with continued focus on high-value solutions and capacity expansion to drive future growth.

