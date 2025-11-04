Stelux Holdings Reports Reduced Losses and Positive Sales Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Stelux Holdings International Limited ( (HK:0084) ) has provided an announcement.

Stelux Holdings International Limited announced a reduction in its consolidated net loss for the first half of 2025, attributed to disciplined cost control and improved operational efficiency through shop consolidation. The company recorded a 4% year-on-year growth in same-store sales and plans to continue investing in its online platforms to enhance customer experience, indicating a positive outlook for its retail operations.

More about Stelux Holdings International Limited

Stelux Holdings International Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, primarily engaged in the retail industry. The company focuses on enhancing customer experience through a synergy of online and offline business platforms.

Average Trading Volume: 238,678

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$71.04M

