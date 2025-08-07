Stella-Jones Reports Resilient Q2 Results Amid Strategic Expansion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Stella-Jones ( (TSE:SJ) ).

Stella-Jones Inc. reported a slight decrease in sales for the second quarter of 2025, with revenues totaling $1,034 million, a 1% decline from the previous year. Despite this, the company maintained strong profitability, with an EBITDA margin of 18.3%. The acquisition of Locweld, a steel transmission structure manufacturer, marks a strategic expansion into the steel market, positioning Stella-Jones to capitalize on new investment opportunities and support long-term customer plans. The company remains optimistic about maintaining healthy profitability levels, even with a revised revenue outlook.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:SJ) stock is a Buy with a C$86.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Stella-Jones stock, see the TSE:SJ Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SJ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SJ is a Outperform.

Stella-Jones scores a solid 78, reflecting its robust financial performance, particularly in cash flow generation and revenue growth. The technical indicators suggest a stable stock price with potential short-term fluctuations. The reasonable valuation and consistent dividend growth further support the stock’s attractiveness. While there are minor challenges, such as a decline in utility pole volumes, the overall outlook remains positive due to the company’s strong financial position and strategic initiatives.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:SJ stock, click here.

More about Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc. operates in the infrastructure sector, focusing on producing pressure-treated wood products, including utility poles and railway ties. The company has a significant market presence and is expanding its infrastructure offerings through strategic acquisitions.

Average Trading Volume: 89,740

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$4.41B

For a thorough assessment of SJ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue