Stelar Metals Pursues Expansion in Tier 1 Jurisdictions

The latest update is out from Stelar Metals Limited ( (AU:SLB) ).

Stelar Metals Limited is actively pursuing new business development opportunities to expand its portfolio in Tier 1 jurisdictions, with advanced negotiations underway for critical and precious mineral exploration projects. The company is also negotiating with South Australian Native Title Holders for continued exploration access and has implemented cost-cutting measures to preserve cash, maintaining a balance of $2.304 million as of September 2025.

More about Stelar Metals Limited

Stelar Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of critical and precious minerals such as gold, copper, rare earths, uranium, and mineral sands. The company is actively seeking to expand its project portfolio in Tier 1 jurisdictions, indicating a strategic emphasis on high-quality mining regions.

Average Trading Volume: 144,985

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

