Steelcase Announces Leadership Changes Amid HNI Transaction

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Steelcase ( (SCS) ) has issued an announcement.

On November 6, 2025, Steelcase Inc. announced significant leadership changes following the pending transaction with HNI Corporation. The employment of CEO Sara E. Armbruster and Chief People Officer Donna K. Flynn will terminate post-closing, with severance benefits as per the executive plan. Meanwhile, Robert G. Krestakos will continue as COO during a transition period into 2026. The leadership structure will see Allan W. Smith, Jr., David C. Sylvester, Steven D. Miller, and Megan A. Blazina continuing in key roles with expanded responsibilities. These changes are part of Steelcase’s strategic alignment post-transaction, impacting its operations and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (SCS) stock is a Buy with a $18.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Steelcase stock, see the SCS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SCS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SCS is a Outperform.

Steelcase’s overall stock score is driven by strong earnings performance and positive technical indicators. The company’s record revenue and earnings growth, particularly in the Americas and International segments, are significant strengths. However, financial performance is hindered by cash flow challenges, and valuation metrics suggest the stock may be overvalued. The positive earnings call sentiment further supports the stock’s potential, despite regional challenges and restructuring costs.

To see Spark’s full report on SCS stock, click here.

More about Steelcase

Steelcase Inc. operates in the office furniture industry, providing a range of products and services focused on workplace solutions. The company is known for its innovative designs and emphasis on creating productive and sustainable work environments.

Average Trading Volume: 1,730,405

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.83B

For detailed information about SCS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue