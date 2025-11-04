Stealth Global Holdings Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:SGI) ).

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd has announced the quotation of 524,136 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code SGI. This move is part of a dividend or distribution plan, potentially impacting the company’s market presence and offering stakeholders an opportunity to engage with the company’s financial activities.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SGI) stock is a Hold with a A$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. stock, see the AU:SGI Stock Forecast page.

More about Stealth Global Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 109,920

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$93.91M

See more insights into SGI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

