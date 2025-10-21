Steadright Secures MOU for Promising Goundafa Mine in Morocco

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Steadright Critical Minerals, Inc. ( (TSE:SCM) ) has issued an announcement.

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ste Commerciale et Minière du Sahara for the Goundafa Mine in Morocco, a historic polymetallic site rich in copper, lead, zinc, silver, and gold. The agreement allows Steadright to potentially acquire up to 100% of the project, which spans 1,600 hectares with a fully permitted mining and environmental production license. The Goundafa Mine, with its historical production and promising geological reports, presents a significant opportunity for exploration and resource development. The site’s existing infrastructure and favorable mining conditions enhance its potential, making it a strategic asset for Steadright in the global minerals market.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SCM is a Underperform.

Steadright Critical Minerals, Inc. exhibits severe financial weaknesses, with no revenue, negative equity, and poor cash flow management. Technical analysis suggests overbought conditions, which could lead to a price correction. Valuation is challenging due to the absence of earnings, contributing to a low overall score.

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of critical and strategic minerals such as copper and zinc, which are essential in various global markets including the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Average Trading Volume: 171,523

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

