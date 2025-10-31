Steadfast Group Announces Acting CEO Remuneration Package

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Steadfast Group Limited ( (AU:SDF) ) has provided an update.

Steadfast Group Limited has announced the remuneration package for its Acting CEO, Mr. Tim Mathieson, for the financial year ending June 30, 2026. The package includes a total fixed remuneration of $1 million, with potential short-term and long-term incentives. The announcement highlights the company’s commitment to transparent governance and competitive executive compensation, which may impact its operational strategy and stakeholder confidence.

More about Steadfast Group Limited

Steadfast Group Limited operates in the insurance industry, providing a range of insurance broking services. The company focuses on delivering comprehensive insurance solutions and risk management services to a diverse clientele, enhancing its market presence and industry influence.

