State Street to Redeem $500M Senior Notes

State Street ( (STT) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, State Street Corporation announced its decision to redeem its $500 million 5.751% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2026 on November 4, 2025. The redemption will be executed at the principal amount plus accrued interest, and State Street plans to use cash on hand for this transaction. This move may impact the company’s financial operations by reducing its debt obligations.

The most recent analyst rating on (STT) stock is a Buy with a $136.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on STT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, STT is a Outperform.

State Street’s strong earnings call and attractive valuation are the most significant factors driving the score. While technical indicators show positive momentum, financial performance is moderated by high leverage and cash flow challenges. The company’s strategic initiatives and partnerships further enhance its growth prospects.

More about State Street

State Street Corporation operates in the financial services industry, providing investment management, research, and advisory services. It focuses on offering solutions for institutional investors worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 1,821,536

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $33.49B

