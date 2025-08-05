State Street Corporation Ceases Substantial Holding in Johns Lyng Group

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Johns Lyng Group Ltd ( (AU:JLG) ) just unveiled an update.

Johns Lyng Group Ltd has announced a change in its substantial holding status, with State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries ceasing to be substantial holders as of August 1, 2025. This change may impact the company’s shareholder dynamics and influence its market positioning, as State Street Corporation’s involvement in the company has altered.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:JLG) stock is a Buy with a A$5.03 price target.

More about Johns Lyng Group Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 2,249,701

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.11B



