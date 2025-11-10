State Street Corporation Ceases Substantial Holding in Bannerman Energy

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Bannerman Energy ( (AU:BMN) ) has shared an announcement.

Bannerman Energy Ltd has announced that State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have ceased to be substantial holders in the company as of November 6, 2025. This change in substantial holding could impact Bannerman Energy’s shareholder dynamics and influence within the market, potentially affecting its strategic decisions and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BMN) stock is a Buy with a A$4.27 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bannerman Energy stock, see the AU:BMN Stock Forecast page.

More about Bannerman Energy

YTD Price Performance: 4.83%

Average Trading Volume: 1,227,187

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$630.7M

See more insights into BMN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

