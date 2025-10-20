Stardust Solar Expands into Africa with Zambia Franchise

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. ( (TSE:SUN) ) has provided an update.

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. has announced its first African franchise expansion into Zambia, marking a significant step in its international growth strategy. This move, in partnership with Megatricity Energy Inc., highlights the company’s commitment to leveraging Zambia’s solar potential and addressing the continent’s energy needs. By providing training, engineering support, and operational expertise, Stardust Solar aims to establish a scalable business model that supports Africa’s transition to clean energy, creating jobs and fostering sustainable development.

More about Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Stardust Solar is a North American franchisor specializing in renewable energy installation services, focusing on solar panels, energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. The company supports entrepreneurs with business management services, equipment, and comprehensive support, driving the adoption of clean energy solutions across Canada and the United States.

Average Trading Volume: 81,843

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$4.39M

