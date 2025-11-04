Star Plus Legend Holdings Secures Major Quadruped Robot Sales Contract

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited ( (HK:6683) ).

Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited announced a significant sales contract with ADATA Technology for 1,000 units of quadruped robots, valued at over RMB20 million. This contract represents a major advancement in the company’s quadruped robot IP development, enhancing its industrial scalability and monetization capabilities, and aligns with its strategic direction for IP business expansion.

Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates primarily in the IP creation and operation business, as well as the new consumption business in the PRC. Its subsidiary, Star Plus IP, focuses on entertainment IP development, operation, and licensing.

