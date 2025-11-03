Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited Invests in Industry Fund to Boost Strategic Partnerships

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited ( (HK:6683) ) has issued an update.

Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited announced a subscription of limited partner interest in an industry fund managed by an entity owned by its CEO, Dr. Qian. The company has contributed $8 million, representing 16% of the fund’s interest, to support strategic investments and potential co-production deals. This move is expected to enhance the company’s industry positioning by facilitating diversified investments and partnerships, while maintaining its liquidity and solvency. The company has also established supervision and transparency measures to mitigate conflicts of interest.

Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited is engaged in the intellectual property (IP) creation and operation business, focusing on copyrights, trademarks, and licensing. The company aims to create synergies with portfolio companies and leverage its existing IP for content creation, targeting partnerships with content creators and distributors.

