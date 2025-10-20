Stantec to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Stantec ( (TSE:STN) ) has shared an announcement.

Stantec announced it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on November 13, 2025, followed by a webcast and conference call on November 14, 2025. This announcement underscores Stantec’s commitment to transparency and engagement with stakeholders, as it provides insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:STN) stock is a Buy with a C$161.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Stantec stock, see the TSE:STN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:STN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:STN is a Outperform.

Stantec’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the primary drivers of its overall score. The company shows robust growth and strategic positioning in its industry. However, the high P/E ratio and modest dividend yield suggest potential overvaluation, while technical indicators show a neutral trend. These factors balance the overall outlook, resulting in a moderate stock score.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:STN stock, click here.

More about Stantec

Stantec is a global leader in sustainable architecture, engineering, and environmental consulting. The company provides expertise, technology, and innovation to help communities manage challenges such as aging infrastructure, demographic changes, and energy transition. Stantec aims to address critical issues like climate change and digital transformation by leveraging the diverse perspectives of its partners and stakeholders. It is publicly traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol STN.

YTD Price Performance: 37.29%

Average Trading Volume: 316,446

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$17.58B

For detailed information about STN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue