Stanley F. Wilson Resigns from Panamera Holdings Board

An update from Panamera Holdings ( (PHCI) ) is now available.

On October 20, 2025, Stanley F. Wilson resigned as a director from Panamera Holdings Corporation. His resignation was not due to any disagreement with the company but was to pursue other business interests.

Panamera Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 662

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $434.2M

