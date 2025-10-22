Standard Chartered Advances Share Buy-back Program with Latest Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Standard Chartered ( (GB:STAN) ) has shared an announcement.

Standard Chartered PLC announced the purchase of 536,002 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program, with shares bought at prices ranging from 1,386.00 to 1,407.00 pence. This move, which involves the cancellation of the purchased shares, aims to optimize the company’s capital structure and enhance shareholder value, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 2,286,364,548.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:STAN) stock is a Buy with a £1690.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Standard Chartered stock, see the GB:STAN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:STAN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:STAN is a Outperform.

Standard Chartered’s strong earnings call performance and attractive valuation are key strengths. Financial performance is solid but challenged by declining cash flows. Technical indicators show a positive trend, supporting the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:STAN stock, click here.

More about Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC is a leading international banking group, primarily focused on providing financial services and products across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers a range of services including personal banking, corporate banking, wealth management, and investment banking, catering to a diverse global clientele.

Average Trading Volume: 5,041,112

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £31.77B

For detailed information about STAN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue