Standard Chartered Advances Share Buy-back Program

An announcement from Standard Chartered ( (GB:STAN) ) is now available.

Standard Chartered PLC announced the purchase of 538,137 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The shares were acquired at a volume-weighted average price of 1,401.60 pence per share, with the intention to cancel them, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 2,285,826,411. This move is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value, aligning with regulatory requirements and market conditions.

Standard Chartered PLC is a leading international banking group, primarily focused on providing financial services across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers a range of products including personal banking, corporate banking, and wealth management services, catering to a diverse clientele in emerging markets.

