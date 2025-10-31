Stakk Ltd Reports Strong Q1 Growth and Sets Ambitious ARR Target

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Stakk Ltd reported a significant increase in Q1 receipts, up 1,836% year-over-year, reaching $871,000. The company is on track to achieve its target of $8.0 million in Annualised Recurring Revenue (ARR) by the end of Q2, driven by recent client wins and organic growth. The company’s cash position was strengthened by a $15 million placement, and it continues to focus on expanding its offerings and client base. Stakk’s strategic initiatives aim to leverage its existing technology capabilities to create additional revenue channels, positioning the company for continued growth in the Embedded Finance sector.

Stakk Ltd operates in the financial technology industry, focusing on providing Embedded Finance solutions to banks, credit unions, neobanks, and fintech platforms across Australia and the United States. The company is dedicated to expanding its U.S. customer base and enhancing its platform through significant research and development investments.

Average Trading Volume: 92,205,855

Current Market Cap: A$150.4M

