Stakk Limited Achieves Record Growth in SaaS Revenue and Global Expansion

An announcement from Douugh Ltd ( (AU:SKK) ) is now available.

Stakk Limited has reported significant growth in its SaaS revenue and global client base, marking it as one of Australia’s fastest-growing fintech companies. The company’s strategic shift to a modular, API-first model has resulted in record revenue growth, a strong balance sheet, and a robust pipeline of new contracts, positioning it as a top-performing growth stock. Stakk’s platform, Stakk IQ™, provides essential financial infrastructure to globally recognized clients, supporting the company’s aim to exceed A$8.0 million in annual recurring revenue by the end of 2025.

Stakk Limited is a rapidly growing SaaS-based fintech company in Australia, focusing on providing embedded finance solutions through its platform, Stakk IQ™. The company has transitioned from a consumer-focused business to a provider of essential financial infrastructure, targeting the global Embedded Finance market, which is projected to be worth $100 billion by 2030. Stakk offers modular, API-first solutions that address the complex needs of fintech and enterprise platforms, ensuring compliance, security, and scalability.

Average Trading Volume: 86,761,530

Current Market Cap: A$115.9M

