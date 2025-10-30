Stakeholder Gold Reports 168% Revenue Increase in 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Stakeholder Gold ( (TSE:SRC) ) has provided an announcement.

Stakeholder Gold Corporation reported a significant increase in both sales volume and revenue for the first three quarters of 2025, with a 168% rise in revenue compared to the same period in 2024. The company attributes this growth to strong demand for its exotic blue quartzite product and anticipates further sales growth with the introduction of a new white quartzite product. Stakeholder continues to focus on operational performance and profitability while expanding its market reach.

Stakeholder Gold Corporation operates in the exotic stone industry, focusing on the production and sale of exotic quartzite products. The company is also engaged in high-impact exploration initiatives in the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada.

