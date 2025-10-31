Stag Industrial Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Stag Industrial Inc ( (STAG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Stag Industrial Inc presented to its investors.

Stag Industrial Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition and operation of single-tenant industrial properties across the United States, known for its diversified portfolio and strategic market presence.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Stag Industrial Inc. highlighted a robust financial performance, showcasing growth in net income and core funds from operations (FFO), alongside strategic acquisitions and leasing activities that underscore its operational strength.

The company reported a net income of $48.6 million attributable to common stockholders, marking a 16.2% increase from the previous year, with net income per share rising to $0.26. Core FFO per diluted share also saw an 8.3% increase to $0.65, reflecting strong operational efficiency. Stag Industrial acquired two buildings totaling 1.0 million square feet for $101.5 million, achieving a cash capitalization rate of 6.6%. The occupancy rate remained high at 95.8%, with significant leasing activity resulting in a cash rent change of 27.2%.

Additionally, the company refinanced a $300 million term loan, extending its maturity to 2030, which demonstrates prudent financial management. The leasing momentum continued with significant new leases signed in South Carolina and Tennessee, further solidifying its market position.

Looking ahead, Stag Industrial Inc. remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, with management expressing confidence in delivering meaningful growth and long-term value creation through disciplined execution and strategic market engagements.

