Staffline Group Announces Share Buy-Back and Voting Rights Update

Staffline ( (GB:STAF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Staffline Group PLC has announced a share buy-back transaction, purchasing 50,000 ordinary shares for cancellation at a price of 45.00p each, as part of Tranche 2 of its buy-back program. This transaction reduces the total number of shares in issue to 124,468,325, impacting the company’s voting rights and potentially influencing shareholder interest calculations under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:STAF) stock is a Hold with a £49.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Staffline stock, see the GB:STAF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:STAF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:STAF is a Neutral.

Staffline’s stock score is driven by strong technical indicators and reasonable valuation, despite challenges in profitability and equity stability. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.

More about Staffline

Staffline is a leading recruitment group in the UK, operating through two main divisions: Recruitment GB and Recruitment Ireland. Recruitment GB provides flexible blue-collar workers across various industries such as supermarkets, logistics, and manufacturing, while Recruitment Ireland offers end-to-end staffing solutions across public and private sectors in Ireland.

Average Trading Volume: 207,645

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £52.82M

