Stabilis Solutions Reports Strong Q3 Growth and New Contracts

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Stabilis Solutions Reports Strong Q3 Growth and New Contracts

Stabilis Solutions Reports Strong Q3 Growth and New Contracts

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ((SLNG)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. recently held its earnings call, revealing a positive sentiment driven by substantial growth in LNG volume and revenue, alongside robust performances in aerospace and marine markets. The company also celebrated the acquisition of a significant long-term contract. Despite a slight dip in EBITDA margin and reduced rental revenues, Stabilis’s diverse revenue streams and healthy cash position contribute to a promising outlook.

Significant Increase in LNG Volume and Revenue

The third quarter saw a remarkable increase in LNG volume, which surged by over 20% year-over-year. This growth was fueled by strong demand from marine, aerospace, and power generation customers, leading to a 15% rise in revenue compared to the previous year.

Largest Customer Contract in History

Stabilis secured its largest customer contract to date, a 10-year marine bunkering agreement for LNG at the proposed Galveston facility. This contract marks a significant milestone for the company, promising steady revenue streams in the future.

Strong Growth in Target Markets

The aerospace sector experienced an impressive revenue increase of over 88%, while power generation and marine revenues grew by 31% and 32%, respectively. These figures underscore Stabilis’s successful penetration into key markets.

Diverse Revenue Streams

The company’s revenue diversification strategy is evident, with 73% of total revenue now coming from aerospace, marine, and power generation customers, up from 60% in the previous year. This diversification helps mitigate risks associated with market fluctuations.

Positive Cash Position

Stabilis ended the quarter with a net positive cash position, having $9.5 million in total debt and lease obligations. This financial stability provides a solid foundation for future investments and growth.

Decrease in Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The adjusted EBITDA margin slightly decreased to 14.3% from 14.6% the previous year. This decline was mainly due to the completion of a high-margin industrial project, impacting overall profitability.

Lower Rental and Service Revenues

While revenue growth was strong, it was partially offset by a less favorable customer mix and a decrease in rental and service revenues, indicating areas for potential improvement.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Stabilis Solutions anticipates continued growth, with plans to sell approximately 75% of the Galveston facility’s capacity under long-term contracts by early 2026. The company maintains a solid liquidity position with $15.5 million at quarter-end, and capital expenditures are expected to rise as they progress with the Galveston project, aiming for a final investment decision in early 2026.

In summary, Stabilis Solutions, Inc.’s earnings call conveyed a positive outlook, highlighted by significant growth in LNG volume and revenue, strategic contract acquisitions, and strong market performances. Despite minor setbacks in EBITDA margin and rental revenues, the company’s diverse revenue streams and robust cash position lay a strong foundation for future success.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement