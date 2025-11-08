STAAR Surgical Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Staar Surgical Company ( (STAA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Staar Surgical Company presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

STAAR Surgical Company, a leader in the ophthalmic surgery industry, specializes in implantable phakic intraocular lenses for vision correction, offering a unique alternative to glasses or contact lenses. The company recently reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, highlighting a 6.9% increase in net sales to $94.7 million compared to the same period last year. This growth was driven by a significant shipment to China and a 7.7% increase in sales outside of China.

Key financial metrics reveal an improved gross margin of 82.2%, up from 77.3% the previous year, attributed to cost reductions and the strategic timing of sales recognition. Despite higher net sales, the company reported a decrease in net income to $8.9 million, down from $10.0 million a year ago, primarily due to increased income taxes and lower other income. However, the adjusted EBITDA showed a significant rise to $34.6 million from $16.2 million, reflecting strong operational performance.

Operating expenses decreased to $59.4 million, driven by cost optimization efforts, despite incurring $5.9 million in merger-related costs. The company also repurchased 115,000 shares of its stock, reflecting confidence in its long-term value. With cash and investments totaling $192.7 million and no outstanding debt, STAAR Surgical maintains a robust financial position.

Looking ahead, STAAR Surgical’s management remains focused on maintaining growth and optimizing operations, even as the company prepares for its pending acquisition by Alcon Inc. This strategic move is expected to enhance its market position and drive future growth in the vision correction industry.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue