St. Joe Company Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

St. Joe Co ( (JOE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information St. Joe Co presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The St. Joe Company is a diversified real estate development, asset management, and operating company based in Northwest Florida, focusing on residential, hospitality, and commercial ventures.

In its latest earnings report, St. Joe Company announced a significant increase in its quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.16 per share, alongside impressive financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025. The company reported a 130% rise in net income to $38.7 million and a 63% increase in quarterly revenue to $161.1 million compared to the same period last year.

Key financial highlights include a 199% surge in real estate revenue, a 9% increase in hospitality revenue, and a 7% rise in leasing revenue. The company also made strategic moves, such as selling the Watercrest senior living community for $41.0 million, resulting in a gross profit of $19.4 million. Additionally, St. Joe Company has been active in capital allocation, with significant investments in capital expenditures, stock repurchases, and debt repayment.

Looking ahead, St. Joe Company is poised to leverage new opportunities, such as the introduction of daily non-stop flights between Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport and LaGuardia Airport in New York City. The company remains committed to its strategy of creating asset value through development and monetization of properties, while maintaining a focus on recurring revenue streams.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue