St. James’s Place Reports Record FUM and Growth

St. James’s Place ((GB:STJ)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

St. James’s Place’s recent earnings call conveyed a generally positive sentiment, underpinned by strong financial performance, record-breaking Funds Under Management (FUM), and enhanced client retention. Despite facing challenges such as the need for provision adjustments and the early stages of its Middle Eastern operations, the company remains focused on growth and strategic initiatives, with the positives outweighing the negatives.

Record Fund Under Management

St. James’s Place reported a record GBP 198.5 billion in Funds Under Management (FUM) as of June 2025. This milestone underscores the company’s robust asset management capabilities and its ability to attract and retain investor capital.

Strong Financial Results

The company achieved a remarkable 17% growth in its underlying cash result. This growth was driven by increasing new business flows, rising FUM, and effective cost control measures, highlighting the company’s operational efficiency and financial health.

Positive Client Retention

Client retention improved to over 95% during the first half of 2025. This achievement is attributed to the strong relationships between clients and advisers, as well as the high quality of advice provided, which reinforces client trust and loyalty.

Introduction of Passive Range in Polaris Product

St. James’s Place plans to introduce a passive range within its Polaris product. This strategic move aims to attract clients interested in passive investment allocations, broadening the company’s product offerings and catering to diverse client preferences.

Successful Adviser Academy

The adviser academy continues to draw a significant number of new entrants to the profession, with a particular focus on diversity and inclusion. This initiative not only strengthens the company’s advisory capabilities but also promotes a more inclusive financial advisory environment.

Provision Release and Redress Program

The company has been releasing provisions related to historical ongoing servicing. Although specific contributions from advisers remain undisclosed, this initiative is part of the company’s efforts to address past issues and optimize its financial standing.

Middle East Market Challenges

St. James’s Place’s operations in the Middle East are still in their early stages, primarily serving expatriates. While there is significant growth potential, the company acknowledges the challenges in expanding its presence in this region.

Forward-Looking Guidance

During the earnings call, CEO Mark FitzPatrick highlighted the firm’s robust performance and strategic progress. The company reported net inflows that doubled compared to the first half of 2024, with FUM reaching a record £198.5 billion by June 2025. FitzPatrick emphasized the implementation of a simplified charging structure by August 2025, expected to enhance the business model and client engagement. Additionally, the company plans to return some provisions held against historical ongoing servicing to shareholders through a buyback, and aims to double the underlying cash result by 2030.

In summary, St. James’s Place’s earnings call reflected a positive outlook, driven by strong financial results, record FUM, and improved client retention. While challenges remain, particularly in the Middle East, the company’s strategic initiatives and forward-looking guidance indicate a focus on growth and enhanced client engagement, promising a bright future for stakeholders.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue