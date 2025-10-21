St-Georges Confirms High-Grade Nickel and PGE Mineralization at Julie Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from St-Georges Platinum and Base Metals ( (TSE:SX) ) is now available.

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. has announced successful results from its September 2025 surface exploration program at the Julie Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-PGE Project in Québec. The program confirmed high-grade nickel and widespread PGE mineralization, marking a significant milestone for the project. A new mineralized zone, the Vincent Showing, was discovered, characterized by high-grade iron and associated PGEs, which supports the company’s geological model and expands the project’s potential. This development provides exciting targets for the next exploration phase, potentially enhancing the company’s industry positioning and offering promising implications for stakeholders.

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. is involved in developing new technologies and holds a diversified portfolio of assets and patent-pending intellectual property across several highly prospective subsidiaries. The company operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum-group elements (PGEs).

Average Trading Volume: 319,266

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$20.22M

