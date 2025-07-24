S&T Bancorp Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

S&T Bancorp, Inc. announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $31.9 million, a slight decrease from the previous quarter. The company experienced growth in net interest income and maintained strong asset quality, with a decrease in nonperforming assets. The results reflect solid loan growth and an increase in deposits, with the company expressing confidence in its strategy and future growth opportunities.

Spark’s Take on STBA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, STBA is a Outperform.

S&T Bancorp’s overall score reflects a strong financial foundation, supported by solid earnings performance and strategic corporate actions. While technical analysis presents mixed signals, the stock’s valuation and attractive dividend yield make it appealing. The positive earnings call and corporate events further reinforce a favorable outlook.

More about S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.8 billion bank holding company headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio and was established in 1902.

Average Trading Volume: 137,204

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.48B

