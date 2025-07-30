S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend by 3.03%

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On July 30, 2025, S&T Bancorp, Inc.’s Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $0.34 per share, marking a 3.03% increase from the previous year’s dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend, which offers an annualized yield of 3.61% based on the July 29, 2025, closing price, is payable on August 28, 2025, to shareholders recorded by August 14, 2025.

Spark’s Take on STBA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, STBA is a Outperform.

S&T Bancorp’s overall stock score reflects its solid financial performance, supported by strong earnings call highlights and positive corporate events. Despite stable technical indicators and reasonable valuation, ongoing challenges like expense management and selective deposit growth warrant attention. The company’s strengths in financial health and strategic direction are the most significant factors driving the score.

More about S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp Inc. is a $9.8 billion bank holding company headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Average Trading Volume: 135,397

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.44B

