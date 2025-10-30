S&T Bancorp Appoints Stephanie Doliveira to Board

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

S&T Bancorp ( (STBA) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, S&T Bancorp announced the appointment of Stephanie N. Doliveira to its Board of Directors and as a director of S&T Bank. Doliveira, who brings over 25 years of experience in strategic leadership and people-centric initiatives from her tenure at Sheetz, Inc., is expected to contribute significantly to S&T’s strategic priorities and long-term success.

More about S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp Inc. is a $9.8 billion bank holding company headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Average Trading Volume: 133,934

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.38B

